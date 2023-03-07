Bent pins while installing 13th gen contact plate, the ram is now not working properly

I have no idea how it happened, but the stupidiest thing I've ever done is to buy a contact frame for 13th gen.

The ram I'm using is refusing to work in a1+a2 slots and only in a2+b2 (slot 3 and 4) which is not optimal. It's also a bit less stable when oced.

I tried to straighten them with a needle but it didn't help. Should I expect any other issues besides not being able to upgrade to 64gb?