Bent & Broken Pins on CPU Fan 'Connector'

Laptop is a ASUS GL503

Greetings, I have mistakenly broken / bent beyond repair several pins inside the 5-pin CPU fan housing as circled in the attached photo. I am looking to remove the corresponding connector and re-solder a new replacement, however I have the following questions.

Q1) what is the proper technical name for the circled connector? It is 5-pin, male, attached to a laptop system board, connector for a CPU fan. Different terms I've heard in my research are JST header, terminal, etc.

Q2) where can I buy a replacement and what should I know before I begin removing the old part from the system board?
 

i cant find anything that matches it but it doesnt look broken enough that a little dab of super glue cant fix, just tack it in place.
 
To find out which you have, you'll want to measure the distance between the pins in the connector (center to center, or leading edge to leading edge). There are a few different ones:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/JST_connector

If it's not one of those, it might be a different manufacturer or series.
 
