Bent & Broken Pins on CPU Fan 'Connector'

Laptop is a ASUS GL503
Greetings, I have mistakenly broken / bent beyond repair several pins inside the 5-pin CPU fan housing as circled in the attached photo. I am looking to remove the corresponding connector and re-solder a new replacement, however I have the following questions.
Q1) what is the proper technical name for the circled connector? It is 5-pin, male, attached to a laptop system board, connector for a CPU fan. Different terms I've heard in my research are JST header, terminal, etc.
Q2) where can I buy a replacement and what should I know before I begin removing the old part from the system board?
Greetings, I have mistakenly broken / bent beyond repair several pins inside the 5-pin CPU fan housing as circled in the attached photo. I am looking to remove the corresponding connector and re-solder a new replacement, however I have the following questions.
Q1) what is the proper technical name for the circled connector? It is 5-pin, male, attached to a laptop system board, connector for a CPU fan. Different terms I've heard in my research are JST header, terminal, etc.
Q2) where can I buy a replacement and what should I know before I begin removing the old part from the system board?