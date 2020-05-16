Benchmarking Amazon's Graviton2 Performance With 64 Neoverse N1 Cores Against Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,040
Impressed?

"Granted, with Amazon not expressing any plans to offer the Graviton2 SoC outside of their cloud, the overall positioning of the Graviton2 CPU isn't as important as the instance comparison.

That's it for the Graviton2 benchmarking for now. If you enjoy these tests, consider to help support the testing operations or at the very least to disable any ad-blocker when viewing this site. If/when funds allow, an even larger Graviton2 comparison with more workloads will be forthcoming."

https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...neoverse-n1-cores-against-intel-xeon-amd-epyc
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,950
This is very interesting

I have been busy lately and not keeping up, but I didn't even realize Amazon had been developing their own CPU's. Looks like they are ARM based.

If I may try to summarize the results:

For virtual instances (which is exactly what Amazon sells the most of) the Graviton2 absolutely kills it. Trading blows with Intel, but notably when Intel wins it's by small margins, when the Graviton2 wins it's by WIDE margins. AMD's EPYC doesn't win in a single one of these tests. I'd say the Graviton2 kills it in virtualized tests. Virtualization performance must have been highly prioritized in their design.

For bare metal tests AMD and Intel trade blows with the EPYC winning most of them. The Graviton2 is a distant third in all but one test where it surprisngly takes a huge lead, but in bare metal it's mostly an also ran.

My conclusion is that for bare metal AMD and Intel can keep focusing on eachother because the Graviton2 isn't even close to being a contender...

...but virtualization really matters today, and quite frankly Amazon is schooling Intel and especially AMD here.

I didn't realize that AMD was struggling to keep up with virtualized loads. AMD winds up being on top on bare metal server loads, but in virtualized loads they are a distant third.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top