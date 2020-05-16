Benchmarking Amazon's Graviton2 Performance With 64 Neoverse N1 Cores Against Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC

This is very interesting



I have been busy lately and not keeping up, but I didn't even realize Amazon had been developing their own CPU's. Looks like they are ARM based.



If I may try to summarize the results:



For virtual instances (which is exactly what Amazon sells the most of) the Graviton2 absolutely kills it. Trading blows with Intel, but notably when Intel wins it's by small margins, when the Graviton2 wins it's by WIDE margins. AMD's EPYC doesn't win in a single one of these tests. I'd say the Graviton2 kills it in virtualized tests. Virtualization performance must have been highly prioritized in their design.



For bare metal tests AMD and Intel trade blows with the EPYC winning most of them. The Graviton2 is a distant third in all but one test where it surprisngly takes a huge lead, but in bare metal it's mostly an also ran.



My conclusion is that for bare metal AMD and Intel can keep focusing on eachother because the Graviton2 isn't even close to being a contender...



...but virtualization really matters today, and quite frankly Amazon is schooling Intel and especially AMD here.



I didn't realize that AMD was struggling to keep up with virtualized loads. AMD winds up being on top on bare metal server loads, but in virtualized loads they are a distant third.