Benchmark Results so close - why the big price difference?

I was looking at the AMD Ryzen 1600S vs Ryzen 1700 vs Ryzen 1700X vs Ryzen 1800X vs Ryzen 2700X vs Ryzen 3700X and to be honest, the benchmark results look very close. Only a minor gain (like 1%) with each step up in CPU's. If it's that close, why the steep jump in price from one to the other? For example, does the 3700X at nearly 3 times the price really give you nearly 3 times the increase in performance over the 1700X ? For practical intents, playing a CPU intensive game for example, are you going to experiece 3 times the improvement in game play? Kinda new to this so go easy. lol