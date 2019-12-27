Benchmark Results so close - why the big price difference?

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by Barometer, Dec 27, 2019

    Barometer

    Barometer [H]Lite

    I was looking at the AMD Ryzen 1600S vs Ryzen 1700 vs Ryzen 1700X vs Ryzen 1800X vs Ryzen 2700X vs Ryzen 3700X

    and to be honest, the benchmark results look very close. Only a minor gain (like 1%) with each step up in CPU's.

    If it's that close, why the steep jump in price from one to the other? For example, does the 3700X at nearly 3 times the price really give you nearly 3 times the increase in performance over the 1700X ?

    For practical intents, playing a CPU intensive game for example, are you going to experiece 3 times the improvement in game play?

    Kinda new to this so go easy. lol
     
    GotNoRice

    GotNoRice [H]ardForum Junkie

    There are many factors that may or may not increase performance depending on your usage scenario.

    Some vague reference to "benchmark results" means nothing. What exactly was being benchmarked?

    The biggest improvements, by far, come from multi-threaded workloads where the huge increase in core-count can be taken advantage of.

    Single-threaded workloads show much smaller improvements, but should still be faster on Zen2 compared to previous chips.

    Maybe give us more info on exactly what benchmarks you are looking at, or even better, tell us what you use your processor for.

    "CPU intensive game" could mean anything including a game that is able to use a lot of threads, or a game that only uses a single thread. Meaningless without context.
     
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    3700x will run circles around 2700x in many areas. Here's what the new person doesn't know and sales people dont know to tell you.

    3700x you're getting a huge l3 cache significantly more than other chips.Far more than Intel as well. Also you're getting 7nm compared to 12nm. 3rd gen is a 65 watt chip that runs much faster with much more stable ram overclocking support. There is little effort in overclocking already overclocked ram. Also the uncore, or the portion of CPU that has ram controller, USB, and other functions are not on the same silicon as the compute cores. This means the actual cores can run a separate and much more stable and higher clock frequency than the old ryzens.

    These improvements relate to much higher multithreaded throughput. Also the single thread is 15 or more % higher between (1st/2nd) gen and 3rd gen.

    I'm not sure what benches your referencing as your information but I absolutely assure you significant performance was achieved over the last 2 gens with 3rd gen Ryzen.

    Also you get a really good, probably best on market, wraith Prism cooler with the 3700x when Intel doesnt give you squat.

    Good luck in your search.

    Absolutely spend the extra on the 3700x. If it's too much chip for you now, it wont be in 2 or 3 years of software advancement.
     
