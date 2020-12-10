Benchmark Results Broadcom MegaRaid 9460 8x18TB HDDs Win10 Raid6 Lenovo Raid 930-8i Avago

ComSpitfire2020
Hi maybe interessting for somebody
Mainboard Gigabyte Aorus X370
Win10 Enterprise
NTFS formated with 512B Sektor Size
pic 1 showing the Array on 2% build with 30% background fast init
pic 2 showing the Array on 100% build
pic 3 second bench run same conditions like pic 2
Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-8i 2GB Flash PCIe 12Gb AdapterLet me know if there is something i can also try to test this empty Array.
