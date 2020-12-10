Benchmark Results Broadcom MegaRaid 9460 8x18TB HDDs Win10 Raid6 Lenovo Raid 930-8i Avago

Hi maybe interessting for somebody

Lenovo ThinkSystem RAID 930-8i 2GB Flash PCIe 12Gb Adapter​

Let me know if there is something i can also try to test this empty Array.

Mainboard Gigabyte Aorus X370
Win10 Enterprise
NTFS formated with 512B Sektor Size

pic 1 showing the Array on 2% build with 30% background fast init
pic 2 showing the Array on 100% build
pic 3 second bench run same conditions like pic 2
 

Last edited:
Interesting how the results differ between the different apps

thanks for sharing - pretty good for such large array
 
yeah thank you interessting also for me, but iam really wondering why atto has so good results when the array was still under init ?? normally it should be slower than the other 2 results ....
 
