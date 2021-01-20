Before I bite the bullet on a 3900XT...?

Hello everyone,

I am one of many who wanted to build out a new rig on a 5900X system, replacing my current i5-8600. I was able to snag an Asus 6800, and my CPU is pegged 100% of the time on the games I play (@1440p/144Mhz), not leaving me much headroom for background tasks

Locally in Canada and Newegg.ca don't seem to get many drops for the 5000 series or other Canadian sites, even B&H US has not seen any lately., newegg.ca had one 5900X and before I could add to cart it was gone. MemoryExpress say the wait is a few months before they get any and get through their backlog of people who are on their back order list they briefly opened.

Having just sold my home lab box (Dual 10 core Xeon V2 beast) I was going to run the VMs I need on my workstation, simplify my life so the 12 cores is something that looked good vs the price increase for 16 cores and 8 cores I may struggle.

the 3900XT can be had on Newegg for $679.99, or Canada Computers for $669.00
https://www.newegg.ca/amd-ryzen-9-3900xt-ryzen-9-3rd-gen/p/N82E16819113651?Item=N82E16819113651
https://www.canadacomputers.com/product_info.php?cPath=4_64_1969&item_id=169297

Looking at reviews. while the 5900X is obviously faster, in gaming I do not think I will notice much difference, seems @ 1080 the CPU's are with in 5-15FPS of each other and being at 1440p I am in the middle of CPU / GPU. Workstation tasks, sometimes the 3900XT is tied or a few seconds faster, and other times it is 5-10 seconds slower, which Ireally could not care about such a little difference.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-9-5900x/17.html

So just wanted to ask everyone here, would I be silly to buy a 3900XT right now for $669.00 (5900X goes new for $769.99 CAD)

Intel's options like a 10850k just seem to suck up way too much power and output a lot of heat when under real load, and rocket lake, 8 cores...meh....
 
What's your patience level? If you can wait, then wait for the 5900X to be readily available; But who knows how many months that may be. If you can't wait months, then I would get the 3900XT. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush any day of the week. I'm somewhat in the same boat as you, except my CPU is a 7820X. I most likely will forgo Zen 3 (5900x and 5950x unavailability) and just get a 10920X and be done with it. Yes it's an older CPU; but it's damn fast for what I primarily use my pc for (video rendering and occasional gaming at 4k)
 
Ya, I have been waiting and knowing this waiting game could go on and on for months into April / May
https://www.igorslab.de/en/more-det...hic-cards-are-so-hard-to-buy-and-manufacture/

Its at the point of just bite the bullet, if when the 5900X is more widely available, I try to sell the 3900XT and move to that if i find i need more UMF! Or wait till Am5 at that point and then the wife can have an over powered office computer for home.

Or maybe I buy the 3900XT and magically 5900X will come into stock and at least everyone else can get one....
 
