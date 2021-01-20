Before I bite the bullet on a 3900XT...?

Hello everyone,I am one of many who wanted to build out a new rig on a 5900X system, replacing my current i5-8600. I was able to snag an Asus 6800, and my CPU is pegged 100% of the time on the games I play (@1440p/144Mhz), not leaving me much headroom for background tasksLocally in Canada and Newegg.ca don't seem to get many drops for the 5000 series or other Canadian sites, even B&H US has not seen any lately., newegg.ca had one 5900X and before I could add to cart it was gone. MemoryExpress say the wait is a few months before they get any and get through their backlog of people who are on their back order list they briefly opened.Having just sold my home lab box (Dual 10 core Xeon V2 beast) I was going to run the VMs I need on my workstation, simplify my life so the 12 cores is something that looked good vs the price increase for 16 cores and 8 cores I may struggle.the 3900XT can be had on Newegg for $679.99, or Canada Computers for $669.00Looking at reviews. while the 5900X is obviously faster, in gaming I do not think I will notice much difference, seems @ 1080 the CPU's are with in 5-15FPS of each other and being at 1440p I am in the middle of CPU / GPU. Workstation tasks, sometimes the 3900XT is tied or a few seconds faster, and other times it is 5-10 seconds slower, which Ireally could not care about such a little difference.So just wanted to ask everyone here, would I be silly to buy a 3900XT right now for(5900X goes new for $769.99 CAD)Intel's options like a 10850k just seem to suck up way too much power and output a lot of heat when under real load, and rocket lake, 8 cores...meh....