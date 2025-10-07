Been out of the PC gaming/building/overclocking world since 2018... Help me build a new rig

I have not built a new rig in a long time. It is making my head spin.







I am really wanting to plan Doom The Dark Ages(which is mandatory Ray Tracing)







NOTE: I currently have a 1440p monitor, keyboard and mouse, sound, etc... I also have windows covered as well.







Originally i thought it would be easy... Set a budget...







$500... there are plenty of videos that show you how to build a machine that could play great at 1080P, and work ok (or ever well) @ 1440p







I figured 8GB of VRAM would be plenty... well MAYBE? MAYBE NOT? Then I figured 12 or 16? well now for a tight budget I am limited to a 128 bit GPU memory interface... Is that a problem? Some people say, YES its a huge issue!!!" others say it really doesnt make a huge difference







To make things even more interesting, I found a nice used CPU/mobo/ram/Heatsink and fan combo







Ryzen 7 5800x/MSI MAG x570 Tomahawk Max WIFI/32GB DDR4 3600 CL16/coolermaster 212 black all for only $250 (I'm not married to this, but it seems like a reasonable option)







I can get an open box RX 6800XT 16GB for $360, or an open box RX 7600 XT 16GB for $200... Then there are RTX 30/40/50 options, many in the $200-$450 range...







I would really like to stay around $500-$750... but I can pull it together for less than $900, and now i cant figure out the GPU







its making my head spin...







please help! lol