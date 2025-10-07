  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Been out of the PC gaming/building/overclocking world since 2018... Help me build a new rig

E

EricFX1984

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2010
Messages
1,123
I have not built a new rig in a long time. It is making my head spin.



I am really wanting to plan Doom The Dark Ages(which is mandatory Ray Tracing)



NOTE: I currently have a 1440p monitor, keyboard and mouse, sound, etc... I also have windows covered as well.



Originally i thought it would be easy... Set a budget...



$500... there are plenty of videos that show you how to build a machine that could play great at 1080P, and work ok (or ever well) @ 1440p



I figured 8GB of VRAM would be plenty... well MAYBE? MAYBE NOT? Then I figured 12 or 16? well now for a tight budget I am limited to a 128 bit GPU memory interface... Is that a problem? Some people say, YES its a huge issue!!!" others say it really doesnt make a huge difference



To make things even more interesting, I found a nice used CPU/mobo/ram/Heatsink and fan combo



Ryzen 7 5800x/MSI MAG x570 Tomahawk Max WIFI/32GB DDR4 3600 CL16/coolermaster 212 black all for only $250 (I'm not married to this, but it seems like a reasonable option)



I can get an open box RX 6800XT 16GB for $360, or an open box RX 7600 XT 16GB for $200... Then there are RTX 30/40/50 options, many in the $200-$450 range...



I would really like to stay around $500-$750... but I can pull it together for less than $900, and now i cant figure out the GPU



its making my head spin...



please help! lol
 
This can give an idea of the GPU performance for that game:

https://www.techspot.com/review/2984-doom-dark-ages-benchmark/
1440p-Med-p.jpg


7600xt could be a bit too weak here, 3080/4070/6800xt could be enough depending how you want to play games, FSR/DLSS if you do not mind it make things easier.
 
