Been out of the DIY PC Loop for Years, Need Advice on Good CPU, Mobo, RAM. Stability, No OC, Mid-Hi Range Value (Cutting Edge, not Bleeding)

Looks like it's time to Upgrade, finally. Instead of laptop I'd rather go Tower, but if mATX, or ITX is doable I'm open to that.Here's what I'm looking for:The best (mid to "Low High" range) components for Video editing and encoding, plus gaming at 1080p, for a budget of around $1200 for CPU, Mobo, and RAM. I'm willing to wait on GPU but if a 10xx or 20xx series will do what I want and someone is willing to sell at a non sodomy with no lube price then I'll bite. The Case, PSU, and SSD costs are separate from the budget figures.What makes this a challenge for me are two main things:1) My budget is not hard and fast. Of course I want to save money, and not spend money I won't appreciate the value it brings (overkill), but if I need to up my budget to $2000 or even a bit higher in order to get the best compromise of value and performance, I'm open to it. So that means a LOT of different combos are possible whereas a smaller budget limits that down some.2) I've been out of the PC component loop for so long I'm completely lost on what's out there and the different prices, capabilities, and combos to put together to best suite my needs. I hate to admit, and feel a little ashamed to ask for some hand holding, but I'm asking. At least to point me in the right direction. I'd like to put the system together soon, but can wait a matter of weeks (but not months) to put together best system I can for the (flexible) budget.I think I can figure case, PSU, and SDD, but feel free to chip in with any advice on those as well. I know it's important PSU and SSD be good.From what research I've done (it's kinda overwhelming, the sheer amount of data to go over) it seems like I'd want a (lower tier) Threadripper...12 cores? 24? Help an [H] brother out.......Bonus for reading thread:Pics of me and apprentices doing builds back in the day