Been looking at upgrading a 1070 ti that I bought off the FS/T forum a year ago

Bought a 3070 ti about 6+ months ago for around $900 back when prices were a bit nuts and I was blown away by just how little improvement there was to be had.



I originally bought the 3070 ti for a performance bump and the feature that allows you to stream video and it automatically puts in a green screen in the background. Which I didn't even like the way it functioned and I don't even stream on twitch with my camera on these days any ways.



Of course, I ended up returning it and using my DUKE edition 1070 ti and still am. It just wasn't a justifiable expense for the improvement I felt.



Anyone had a similar situation happen?



Anyone upgrade to anything and are happy with it?



For reference my rig is:

5800x w/ Lian Li 360mm AIO

32 gigs (2x16 gigs)

x570 Gigabyte Aorus Elite

Inland 2tb m.2 & Inland 512 ssd

1070 ti Duke Edition

Acer 2k 144 hz monitor



Intended on upgrading the GPU later when I build this system but I've yet to find something really worth upgrading to.



Games I play for reference:

Apex Legends (95% of the time)

God of War series

No Man's Sky



More rarely:

Doom series

Portal series

Gauntlet

Fable series

Crysis

Elder Scrolls series