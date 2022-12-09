Been looking at upgrading a 1070 ti that I bought off the FS/T forum a year ago

CleanSlate
Supreme [H]ardness
Bought a 3070 ti about 6+ months ago for around $900 back when prices were a bit nuts and I was blown away by just how little improvement there was to be had.
I originally bought the 3070 ti for a performance bump and the feature that allows you to stream video and it automatically puts in a green screen in the background. Which I didn't even like the way it functioned and I don't even stream on twitch with my camera on these days any ways.
Of course, I ended up returning it and using my DUKE edition 1070 ti and still am. It just wasn't a justifiable expense for the improvement I felt.
Anyone had a similar situation happen?
Anyone upgrade to anything and are happy with it?
For reference my rig is:
5800x w/ Lian Li 360mm AIO
32 gigs (2x16 gigs)
x570 Gigabyte Aorus Elite
Inland 2tb m.2 & Inland 512 ssd
1070 ti Duke Edition
Acer 2k 144 hz monitor
Intended on upgrading the GPU later when I build this system but I've yet to find something really worth upgrading to.
Games I play for reference:
Apex Legends (95% of the time)
God of War series
No Man's Sky
More rarely:
Doom series
Portal series
Gauntlet
Fable series
Crysis
Elder Scrolls series
