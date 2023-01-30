Beelink SEI 11 Mini Computer w/ 32GB PNY ram upgrade -$475 shipped

So, I’ve built my new server, have it up and running and had planned on returning the Beelink SEI 11 Mini Computer to amazon. I went to put it back to stock form and for the life of me I cannot find the original 16GB of Corsair ram it came with. I hate to return it to Amazon with the PNY 32GB kit I put in it. So, that said I thought I’d see if anyone here is interested before I return it in the next day or two. It’s a great little PC that worked wonderfully for Plex, the ARRs, etc. I just decided to go to a supermicro rack mount setup.



$475 shipped to US 48



Heatware - noremacyug