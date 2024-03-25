Because this site is called HardOCP for a reason...

I have a Framework 16 Overkill edition and I am more than satisfied with the performance...but I want more

I want to see what it can do with upgraded cooling so I designed and 3d printed four fan enclosures which attach to the laptop when it is in the laptop stand.

These fan enclosures house two 60mm 12v (for CPU) and two 80mm 12v fans (for GPU)

I'm looking for some sort of 12v power supply (with on/off switch) to power the fans because I don't want them powered from the laptop's USB port.

Have any of you come across a PSU with these features? I'm having trouble coming up with the proper search phrases because it's a Monday morning and I haven't had my coffee yet.
 
Well assuming you don't want to macgyver an atx psu, and a wall-wart wont cut it, this thing will get you 100w at 12V: MeanWell LRS-100-12 https://a.co/d/irgt1Pj

There are lots like it available there, on mouser, digikey, etc. Then you just need a switch and a box to put it all in (if you want).
 
Or you can get something like this:
Tripp Lite 3 Outlet Waber Industrial Power Strip, 6ft Cord with 5-15P Plug (3SP),Gray https://a.co/d/emUxPhY

And a wall-wart, and a DC barrel to pc-fan adapter.
 
Alternately, if you have a spare USB-C PD port available at your desk (e.g., a recent multi-port cell phone charger), you could wire up the fans to something like the Adafruit's breakout board. You'd also need to wire in a switch, but that's simple.
 
I do have a Meanwell PSU from an older Creality so I may re-use it. Need to order the fans this week since the 5v fans i originally purchased aren't "strong" enough
 
I finished the laptop stand and the exhaust fan mounts for the Framework 16.

My design aesthetics aren't for everyone but it works for me. Here's the rather utilitarian laptop stand
Compress_20240326_155641_1724.jpg

front view
Compress_20240326_155641_1887.jpg


side view
Compress_20240326_155641_1544.jpg

Here's the left/right fans in their respective mounts. The enclosures have "lids" but I removed them so you can see the fans in the enclosures. The fans themselves are 5v versions which I purchased for use in my Creality printers but never got around to using. Glad I had them available to use to mock up here.
Compress_20240326_155642_2535.jpgCompress_20240326_155642_2745.jpg

Here's the laptop in the stand with the fans attached.
Compress_20240326_155642_2311.jpg


Now I need to get 12v versions of these fans and 12v versions of the 80mm fans. I already have the GPU cooler enclosures printed...just waiting on the fans and power source.

Fan enclosures with the lids attached. The lids overhang the enclosure and sit on top of the keyboard part without interfering with anything
Compress_20240326_155642_2076.jpg
 
So an external 12v powerbrick with an added on/off button and maybe quick connect?

1711489610498.jpeg


That´s 100% or 0%, which is suboptimal for fans, no?

So please add a noctua NA-FC1 to your list
https://noctua.at/en/na-fc1

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwPJOzetdlA


I would buy an overpowered brick like the one in this pic.
They stay cooler and can be packed behind something with no need for much airflow
20220318_191605.jpg

And yes, you see a normal pc-power-cable that has an on/off switch added.
Bought it at amzn from an african seller.
 
those are exhaust ports no? unusually feeding more air to the intakes helps best...
 
I agree but adding fans to the intake is not feasible due to the design of the intakes (1" x 5" mesh strip between KB and LCD)
 
Bravo dude...that is really cool.

Had you heard of the Roost laptop stand? It has been copied by a ton of imitators by now but it reminds me of yours.
 
