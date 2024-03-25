Because this site is called HardOCP for a reason...

notarat
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2010
- Messages
- 2,501
I have a Framework 16 Overkill edition and I am more than satisfied with the performance...but I want more
I want to see what it can do with upgraded cooling so I designed and 3d printed four fan enclosures which attach to the laptop when it is in the laptop stand.
These fan enclosures house two 60mm 12v (for CPU) and two 80mm 12v fans (for GPU)
I'm looking for some sort of 12v power supply (with on/off switch) to power the fans because I don't want them powered from the laptop's USB port.
Have any of you come across a PSU with these features? I'm having trouble coming up with the proper search phrases because it's a Monday morning and I haven't had my coffee yet.
I want to see what it can do with upgraded cooling so I designed and 3d printed four fan enclosures which attach to the laptop when it is in the laptop stand.
These fan enclosures house two 60mm 12v (for CPU) and two 80mm 12v fans (for GPU)
I'm looking for some sort of 12v power supply (with on/off switch) to power the fans because I don't want them powered from the laptop's USB port.
Have any of you come across a PSU with these features? I'm having trouble coming up with the proper search phrases because it's a Monday morning and I haven't had my coffee yet.