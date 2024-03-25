Because this site is called HardOCP for a reason...

I finished the laptop stand and the exhaust fan mounts for the Framework 16.My design aesthetics aren't for everyone but it works for me. Here's the rather utilitarian laptop standfront viewside viewHere's the left/right fans in their respective mounts. The enclosures have "lids" but I removed them so you can see the fans in the enclosures. The fans themselves are 5v versions which I purchased for use in my Creality printers but never got around to using. Glad I had them available to use to mock up here.Here's the laptop in the stand with the fans attached.Now I need to get 12v versions of these fans and 12v versions of the 80mm fans. I already have the GPU cooler enclosures printed...just waiting on the fans and power source.Fan enclosures with the lids attached. The lids overhang the enclosure and sit on top of the keyboard part without interfering with anything