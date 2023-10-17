Beat youtube ad block blocking with FreeTube

so i just found out that youtube is attempting to block people from using youtube if you are using any kind of ad blocker. just started getting popups on certain videos telling me "ad blockers not allowed" but i could just close the box and keep rolling. now the popup window's on a cooldown so prob won't be too long until they just won't let you watch.well someone mentioned FreeTube and you have to install it but it lets you watch whatever you want without ad's and without letting google keep watch history. you can even import all your subbed channels into it and they give you directions on how to do it. just thought i'd let you guys know in case anyone else looking for a solution.works on windows and linux!