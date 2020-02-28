Beat Saber is Awesome - I need new arms

I know this is likely to be ancient news to most, but I don't have any friends who VR and wanted to share. For whatever reason, I held off a long time on buying Beat Saber. I think I was harboring some kind of grudge against it for being such a simple, "casual" game. A couple days ago, I finally bought it and discovered I was an idiot. Right now my entire upper body hurts from playing the last two days. I'm actually sad that I can't play tonight - after the way my body has reacted so far I think I need to take a break.Basically the point of this thread is this: if for whatever reason you've overlooked Beat Saber this long, stop it.