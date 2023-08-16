Comixbooks
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bear_McCreary
I wasn't familiar with the guy but I should be I asked on YouTube who was going to do the Soundtrack for Ashes of Creation the said Bear is lined up and the music the have in-game now is placeholder.
The last game he worked on is Forspoken 2022 which I really like especially the main title theme.
View: https://youtu.be/2EVF3HMNPIY
