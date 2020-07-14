be quiet dark power pro ticking/clicking noise

started doing this last week and was a slow ticking noise that just got faster to the point the system whould keep restarting and had to be shut down for a few hrs but now it is constantly restarting at random points.
it is from 2008 so well past the warranty and lucky i got a new psu today but is it worth fixing and what could be the problem as need this new psu for my new build.
thanks
