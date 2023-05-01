Bdie + X570 Master + 5800X3D Ram OC Timings Advice?

I am well aware the gains to be had will be small with 5800x3d but I am looking to get the timings as tight as possible. I have been looking online and Zen Ram OC leaderboards spreadsheet and can see some awesome results with various dual rank b-die 32gb kits but I do not seem able to get stable (TestMem) with similar timings.I have the Team Group 8Pack Edition 32GB (2x16GB) TDPPD432G3200HC14ADC01 ram kit and this is the best I have been able to do whist passing a TestMem test:Dropping tCL to 14 requires tRFC to be at 666 (auto) in order to pass a TestMem test. Additionally I do not want to exceed 1.5v on the ram either. From what I've seen online this should be possible also with tighter secondary and tertiary timings but I just can't seem to get stable. I have also seen tighter timings stable with the exact same ram kit but paired with a 5800x.Any suggestions?