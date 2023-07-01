BBCue (BBQ) 3D Memory Claimed to Offer 4x the Bandwidth of HBM2E

erek
The new BBQ Barbecue Memory is set be a lot faster than HBM2e
“So, how does BBCube 3D improve the integration between PUs and dynamic random access memory (DRAM)? The diagram above gives a basic overview of the BBCube 3D design. You can see that the Pus sit atop their caches on top of the memory stacks. These are all housed on a silicon interposer foundation.
It is further explained that "the lack of typical solder microbumps, and the use of TSVs in place of longer wires, together contribute to low parasitic capacitance and low resistance." The structure creates connections between PUs and DRAMs in three dimensions, making extensive use of the aforementioned through-silicon vias (TSVs).”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/bbcube-3d-memory-claimed-to-offer-4x-the-bandwidth-of-hbm2e
