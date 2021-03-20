Bay-mounting 120mm fans, requesting advice on brackets/mounts

I have some older cases where I have excess blocks of 3x 5.25 bays that I'd like to just stuff up with some fans - providing ingress of cold air from outside the case.

I have one case where I have mesh bay covers that I'd like to just keep intact, so ideally for that case, the 120mm would be recessed in the bay, but I have another case where this isn't a want and a solution should furnish the bay front.

Options I've considered so far:
  1. [Bay front] Mountain Mods Triple Bay 120mm
  2. [Recessed] JXSZ 5.25" Cooling Metal Fan Mount
  3. [Bay front or recessed] Rosewill 4 in 3 Drive Cage ( or something like it )
Are there other good options I need to research?

Thanks,
-LC
 
