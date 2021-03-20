Bay-mounting 120mm fans, requesting advice on brackets/mounts

I have some older cases where I have excess blocks of 3x 5.25 bays that I'd like to just stuff up with some fans - providing ingress of cold air from outside the case.I have one case where I have mesh bay covers that I'd like to just keep intact, so ideally for that case, the 120mm would be recessed in the bay, but I have another case where this isn't a want and a solution should furnish the bay front.Options I've considered so far:Are there other good options I need to research?Thanks,-LC