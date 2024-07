GoldenTiger said: . That can mean just new maps or temporary modes every so often. It doesn't automatically mean something bad Click to expand...

Old games had free updates and bug fixing post launch and it was not a "live service". Live service means something else. A much more monetized approach where the game grows into something else over time rather than having a clear vision, with prioritization on making more things that can be sold. Example: Call of Duty MW 2019 was advertised as an authentic game. Then they released some out of theme characters. People preferred spending money on the crazy looking characters. So they threw the whole "authentic re-imagining of Call of Duty" out the window within a few months. It got more crazy from there, with semi-transparent skeletons animals players, and even blinding colored "fire" bullets.BF2042 looks similar but not quite as bad. Compare this GI Joe cartoon looking retard with his "shoot me here" red face mask and red-blue camo gun:The above makes me wonder if they hire autistic children as artists.This is what Armored Kill for BF3 brought us:Outside of maybe one questionable camo, not a single clown car to be seen. As much as people complained about the paid maps I never had a problem in BF3/4 finding servers. If you have a good game people will play it. While I do think maps should be available for free they're going to ask you for more money regardless. I'd rather pay $40 for 4-5 quality DLC packs than the shit they spew today. It comes down to you get what you pay for. For those that want free to play gibberish like Fortnite/Apex, they can play that or a dozen other dress 'em up style games.