Battlefield Bad Company 2

Is there any way to see how many servers are really still up?



I just got back into it after about 5 years of not playing and am only seeing like 7 servers up and it's always the same maps (Africa Harbor, Atacama Desert, Harvest Day). I'm asking because I'm wondering if it makes sense to make a new account and start from scratch, I think I might have been banned from certain maps back in the day (accused of cheating, etc.). I remember playing Oasis but can't find any of those maps.



I've been playing the last couple of weeks and it's always the Africa Harbor map. I think Bad Company 2 is the greatest BF game of all time (BF 2 being the second best). I watched a video of gameplay of the newest BF and it looks like Quake, way too fast paced.



Also, for those of you who used to play BC2 back in the day, what other FPS multiplayer games are like it? I tried BF 3 and 4 but can't get into it, not too mention the weird blue tint they use.