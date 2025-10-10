  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Battlefield 6 - the Ultimate All-Out Warfare Experience Launches Today

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,672
The Launch-Hype Trailer is now out too

""Today's launch is simply day one for Battlefield 6," said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President. "Battlefield 6 launches with more ways to play than any other Battlefield, but this is the tip of the iceberg. In a few weeks we will kick off Season 1 as part of our commitment to deliver non-stop entertainment to our players."

The first season of content for Battlefield 6 will release imminently on October 28. Each season features distinct phases, with Season 1 kicking off with Rogue Ops, which includes a new map called Blackwell Fields and a new 4v4 mode. Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, with the next two phases of Season 1 content arriving later this year, including California Resistance on November 18, which includes a map located in SoCal called Eastwood and Winter Offensive on December 9, which includes a seasonal map update to Empire State. All gameplay-impacting features will be free or earnable as part of our commitment to fair play and access for all players.

Battlefield 6 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store). Battlefield 6 is available in a Standard Edition (USD$69.99) and also a Phantom Edition (USD$99.99). The Phantom Edition includes a full game download of Battlefield 6, as well as the exclusive "Phantom Squad" Soldier Skin pack, plus two high-performance Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and a Combat Knife Skin. The Phantom Edition also includes a token for Battlefield Pro, a Season 1 package that includes the Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive cosmetics, XP tokens, and much more.

EA Play members take control before you hit the front lines in Battlefield 6 when you use your 10% member discount on the digital version of the full game and experience all-out warfare today. Plus, deck out your soldier before the fight when you claim your EA Play Deployment Pack, and secure recurring in-game rewards to keep your equipment looking fresh. EA Play and EA Play Pro are the home for all things Battlefield, giving members unlimited access to Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and more."


View: https://youtu.be/LqWVp3p-FPk

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341771/...ate-all-out-warfare-experience-launches-today
 
