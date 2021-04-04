Battlefield 5 - artifacts on left part of the screen

Hello. I am gettin weird small issue with graphic on Battlefield 5. On left side of end screen when i am moving i see moving vertical weird blue glow. Its on the left part of the screen. Its hard to see but i post screen. Later i upload clip.I added arrow to show. Its hard to see but it is. Especially when i am moving and turning camera.Gpu is Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc, stock. Is this game issue or my card? All ultra details ,DX 12,1440P. Monitor Aorus FI27QP