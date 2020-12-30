Battlefield 3 - Venice Unleashed (Custom servers and mods including 100+ player and 120hz servers)

Blade-Runner
https://veniceunleashed.net/
Finally released after 5 years of development. Interface works well and have not experienced any issues on custom servers so far.
For anyone who doesn't already own BF3, you can still grab a free copy from Prime Gaming.
https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/battlefield3
Would be hilarious a middle finger to EA/DICE if these custom servers become more populated than their latest shittified versions of BF.
