Battlefield 3 - Venice Unleashed (Custom servers and mods including 100+ player and 120hz servers)

Blade-Runner

Feb 25, 2013
3,498
https://veniceunleashed.net/

Finally released after 5 years of development. Interface works well and have not experienced any issues on custom servers so far.

For anyone who doesn't already own BF3, you can still grab a free copy from Prime Gaming.

https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/battlefield3






Would be hilarious a middle finger to EA/DICE if these custom servers become more populated than their latest shittified versions of BF.
 
