Battlefield 2042 live reveal today

Rendezook. In case anyone didn't get it, that was fan service to a Battlefield moment ten years ago (which technically was homage to LoopZook and Zook in earlier games, 1942 etc). Damn, time slips by.Noice
BF4 Feels right there , especially that jet ejection-reentry trick
Everything is amazing, but nobody is happy. - Louis CKlol, that trailer didn't even capture my attention for 2 seconds. Oh how far this franchise has fallen.. Gameplay footage is too much to ask for?
I miss the good old days of Desert Combat, not this ultra high-paced ultramodern tornado explosion crap.
I'm hyped. My old BF3 and BF4 friends are hyped.Everything is amazing, but no none is happy.
I'm hyped too. Do we really need a 128 players BF3 Metro meat grinder?I'm hyped. 128 players, 4 classes + specialist classes.
COD never did anything for me, but Battlefield is my world.
I am still playing FH2 and on a 100 player server. Some weekends it gets full. Last BF game I bought was BF3. No mods killed it for me.Will never be as good as the BF1942, BFV, and BF2 days along with all the mods for them. Especially AIX2 and FH/FH2. Good times.
Except I doubt there will be 128 player Metro type maps; I'm sure playercount will be geared toward mapsize. Ever play Planet Side 2? There was a sense of scale to the battles that was compelling with the huge maps and playercounts.I'm hyped too. Do we really need a 128 players BF3 Metro meat grinder?
I was important to expand the scale of the game and the best way to do that and keep it fresh is the future.
More classes, more things to operate and more map shifting environmental activity i.e. climate change.
For me it was that along with lack of bots/local coop servers. Me and my brothers would lan party massive 128 player matches all night.I am still playing FH2 and on a 100 player server. Some weekends it gets full. Last BF game I bought was BF3. No mods killed it for me.
I just lost interest in the rinse/repeat cycle of first person shooters.For me it was that along with lack of bots/local coop servers. Me and my brothers would lan party massive 128 player matches all night.
Looks more like Call of Duty 70: Operation Swirl The Toilet bowl.Useless reveal trailer. Looks like CoD 69: Operation Golden Flow.
God forbid they try to build some interest or buzz.Yay, pre-rendered videos of the game engine!
Game play people, this is what people want to see...
"reveal" to me does not mean teaser CGIGod forbid they try to build some interest or buzz.
Nothing in the graphics looks to me to be beyond the capability of a high end gaming system."reveal" to me does not mean teaser CGI
At the end, the video says the gameplay reveal is June 13th. Only 4 days to wait."reveal" to me does not mean teaser CGI
Motion blur and depth of field too!I need more lens flares or it's a no-go.