Battlefield 2042 live reveal today

2042!!! That's cool! It's not a 2142 sequel, but it's leaning slightly into that idea.





By the way, just about all the maps I saw in the trailer are obviously playing on themes for Bf3 and Bf4 maps. A list of their Bf3 / Bf4 counterparts can be named. I was pretty unhappy when I saw the very start of the new trailer, because it looked obviously like Damavand Peak, and so I thought it was a Bf3 remake... and I really don't like Bf3 (I love Bf4, though).



From the trailer, it seems they know they've lost a lot of people with Bf1 and Bf5, and they're trying to get them back by basically refreshing what Bf3 and Bf4 did - but surely with a lot of changes, too. I hope they're for the better (because most-all of Bf1 and Bf5's game design changes weren't).



While EA and DICE aimed to recapture the sensations of Bf3 and Bf4 with this trailer, I hope that there will be plenty of maps that aren't clearly derivative (whether in layout style, or visual style) of Bf3 and Bf4 maps.