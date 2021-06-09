Battlefield 2042 live reveal today

Mystique

Mystique

lol, that trailer didn't even capture my attention for 2 seconds. Oh how far this franchise has fallen.. Gameplay footage is too much to ask for?

I miss the good old days of Desert Combat, not this ultra high-paced ultramodern tornado explosion crap.
 
Shotglass01

I swear, when I saw the tornado, I figured I'd see a Marvel logo with the Chitauri pouring out. 😁 Half expected to see Iron Man fly around. Looks like it could be fun. Here's hoping EA doesn't stuff it up with loot boxes and/or subscriptions.
 
WorldExclusive

Mystique said:
lol, that trailer didn't even capture my attention for 2 seconds. Oh how far this franchise has fallen.. Gameplay footage is too much to ask for?

I miss the good old days of Desert Combat, not this ultra high-paced ultramodern tornado explosion crap.
Everything is amazing, but nobody is happy. - Louis CK
 
DPI

WorldExclusive said:
Everything is amazing, but no none is happy.
I'm hyped. My old BF3 and BF4 friends are hyped.

-No Battle Royal diluting Battlefield's core competency
-No dev time wasted on a tacked-on SP campaign
-128 players
-Customizable robot dog
-AI bots
-Titan mode? (rumored)

COD never did anything for me, but Battlefield is my world.
 
WorldExclusive

DPI said:
I'm hyped. 128 players, 4 classes + specialist classes.

COD never did anything for me, but Battlefield is my world.
I'm hyped too. Do we really need a 128 players BF3 Metro meat grinder?

I was important to expand the scale of the game and the best way to do that and keep it fresh is the future.
More classes, more things to operate and more map shifting environmental activity i.e. climate change.
 
DPI

WorldExclusive said:
I'm hyped too. Do we really need a 128 players BF3 Metro meat grinder?

I was important to expand the scale of the game and the best way to do that and keep it fresh is the future.
More classes, more things to operate and more map shifting environmental activity i.e. climate change.
Except I doubt there will be 128 player Metro type maps; I'm sure playercount will be geared toward mapsize. Ever play Planet Side 2? There was a sense of scale to the battles that was compelling with the huge maps and playercounts.

What feels best will come down to individual preference. I'm sure there are those that want to play close quarters hide and seek in corridors every round, but I'm in for huge asymmetrical warfare on big open maps with endless tanks, helis, 4 jets per team, etc
 
Ranulfo

Mystique said:
lol, that trailer didn't even capture my attention for 2 seconds. Oh how far this franchise has fallen.. Gameplay footage is too much to ask for?

I miss the good old days of Desert Combat, not this ultra high-paced ultramodern tornado explosion crap.
So you're saying it didn't kickstart your heart?
 
Mchart

Useless reveal trailer. Looks like CoD 69: Operation Golden Flow.

If they can just give us older BF2 style play with those map sizes and re-focus on different classes and vehicles, i'll be in.
 
Delicieuxz

2042!!! That's cool! It's not a 2142 sequel, but it's leaning slightly into that idea.


By the way, just about all the maps I saw in the trailer are obviously playing on themes for Bf3 and Bf4 maps. A list of their Bf3 / Bf4 counterparts can be named. I was pretty unhappy when I saw the very start of the new trailer, because it looked obviously like Damavand Peak, and so I thought it was a Bf3 remake... and I really don't like Bf3 (I love Bf4, though).

From the trailer, it seems they know they've lost a lot of people with Bf1 and Bf5, and they're trying to get them back by basically refreshing what Bf3 and Bf4 did - but surely with a lot of changes, too. I hope they're for the better (because most-all of Bf1 and Bf5's game design changes weren't).

While EA and DICE aimed to recapture the sensations of Bf3 and Bf4 with this trailer, I hope that there will be plenty of maps that aren't clearly derivative (whether in layout style, or visual style) of Bf3 and Bf4 maps.
 
DoubleTap

DoubleTap

chameleoneel said:
"reveal" to me does not mean teaser CGI
Nothing in the graphics looks to me to be beyond the capability of a high end gaming system.

I took the "reveal" to mean the setting and scope. I was ready to get back to the modern theater about a month after BF1 launched - and I bought the $120 collectors edition of BF1...
 
Zepher

Zepher

I am going to get this title. Wish they would also make a sequel to Hard Line as I really enjoyed that game, but it seems that most people didn't like it.
 
Vega

Don't see why people like silly cheesy trailers that look like Michael Bay having a seizure. The actual gameplay trailer is on June 13th.
 
