Battlefield 2042 4k Native Ultra DLSS Off vs 4k Ultra DLSS Quality, Anyone Tried It?

https://youtu.be/EYv6kD8nxzQ?t=275
This guy is on a 42 inch monitor said he doesn't notice a difference.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JdHfS1dSER8 The second scene here it looks like there isn't any difference while the first one DLSS Quality looks a bit better than it is with DLSS off.
I am on a 55" Samsung QN90B 120hz TV, for those of you who have a 40-55" TV and/or monitor, do you notice a difference between these 2 settings or is it the same?
I am thinking about returning my Sapphire Nitro+ 7900XTX Vapor-X to buy a 4080 only because of DLSS since Battlefield 2042 is a game I play regularly at 10-15 hours per week. I would get 144FPS on average which is much better than the 97-101FPS 4k Ultra Native that I get now, I don't like using FSR since the graphics decline is noticeable, bf 2042 doesn't have FSR built into the game engine like DLSS so people can turn it on without being required to lower the resolution below native for upscaling.
I have heard rumors that Battlefield 2042 does have FSR built into it but the feature was with held due to being paid off by Nvidia but I don't know if it is true.
