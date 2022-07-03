Battlebit remastered vs battlefield 2042

So I happened across this game. It's in pre release right now, but they do regular playtests.

The play test just this past weekend was my first and I have to say it's got all the features, and basically everything works. More impressed with this than I've ever been with a BF release. Graphics are what they are, but the gameplay is fantastic. This should be on the radar here for battlefield fans as a possible hold over until dice gets their shit together.

Notable features:

Dragging downed comrades and enemies.

254 player servers

Vehicle combat (no helicopters yet)

Awesome gun customization

Realistic ammo/magazines

Classes

Character customization

Destructible environment



I'm definately looking forward to this.