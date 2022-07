Fractal Design Torrent RGB ( BIG AIR FOCUSED CASE ) x570s Aorus Master Chipset AMD Ryzen 5800X3D CPU

I am build a new gaming rig and the cooler is up next on the list of parts to get. My question is: What are peoples experience with Noctua NH-D15s and IceGiant ProSiphon Elites coolers?Here are my current part specs:Let me know the pros and cons on both parts please. I am leaning towards the Noctua for clearance / DB noise compared to the IceGiant. Where a few reviews stated it had to be set on a higher fan curve compared to the NH-D15. But, I do like IceGiants Thermal tech just the cooler is huge and will cover up a lot of the MOBO and RAM.Thanks,