Batery life Msi X670E Csrbon wifi

Hello, I recently purchased an MSI MPG X670E carbon wifi motherboard and I wanted to know approximately the battery life of the motherboard.
I come from an X99 board which I understand was always connected even if you turned off Windows, so the battery drain is minimal.
Do you know if the AM5 socket works the same as the X99? Or you have a higher battery drain.
Greetings
