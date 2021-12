.Bat File for Program installs?

I pulled this from a site but I am not sure if this is correct. Lets say I have 5 programs I wanted installed after i install windows does this look correct? line 2-13 I am not sure about or don't understand. I have a Samsung 2TB as my second drive and would like to install at that location Echo offcolor f0:: overwrite your program name after the '=' ::set ProgramNameHere=ProgramNameHeregoto start:startcd/cd userscd %username%cd desktopmd %ProgramNameHere%:: overwrite your file path on the 'DATA' :::: overwrite your file name on the 'file1', 'file2'...:: overwritw your file name after the 'extracting'.echo DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file1.txtecho extracting file 1ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file2.txtecho extracting file 2ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file3.txtecho extracting file 3ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file4.txtecho extracting file 4ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file5.txtecho extracting file 5ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file6.txtecho extracting file 6ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file7.txtecho extracting file 7ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file8.txtecho extracting file 8ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file9.txtecho extracting file 9ping localhost>nulecho DATA>>C:\Users\%Username%\Desktop\%programNameHere%\file10.txtecho extracting file 10ping localhost>nulgoto exit:exitexit