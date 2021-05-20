BasicX...anyone here know it well?

Looking for someone that knows the ins and outs of BasicX programming and software. The company (I believe NetMedia) closed up shop in 2019-ish.



We have a product that someone developed for us that uses this programming language and hardware (BX-35 chip and SitePlayer module) and he has since passed away leaving us in the dark as to what we actually have as far as source code. We have the BasicX development kits as well, but those must have to be setup a certain way to be able ti unlock/program the BX-35 chips?



We did a "last buy" from NetMedia in 2019 for the BX-35 chip and the SitePlayer modules. The BX-35 chips were supposedly programmed by them for us, but it also looks like they have locked those chips as well since we cannot re-program or talk to a unit that has those chips. If we put in older chips we have (the chips the deceased fellow programmed) that didn't come directly from NetMedia we can the re-program/talk to the units. There is a separate EEPROM on the unit too, so we're also not sure what is holding what as far as the program that was coded for us.



Like I said we are flying blind here a little as we have know experience with this other than what we learned trying to figure things out on our own.



If there are any programmers out there familiar and willing to help, please post here so I can PM and contact you for a possible side job helping us figure all this out.



Thanks!