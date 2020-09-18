Based on prior Titan launches, what can we expect for the 3090?

I'm gunning for the BFGPU straight out of the gate this round. As a guy who's never bought at this tier before, I'm not sure what to expect. The 3080 launch was pretty disappointing. I'm hoping there are a few factors that will soften demand for the 3090 FE card, like the 12-pin, non-available waterblocks, hugeness and other factors, but I don't know if this is wishful thinking or not.



Those of you who have bought Titans in the past, specifically on Launch Day, what do you expect this will be like based on past history?