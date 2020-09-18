Based on prior Titan launches, what can we expect for the 3090?

I'm gunning for the BFGPU straight out of the gate this round. As a guy who's never bought at this tier before, I'm not sure what to expect. The 3080 launch was pretty disappointing. I'm hoping there are a few factors that will soften demand for the 3090 FE card, like the 12-pin, non-available waterblocks, hugeness and other factors, but I don't know if this is wishful thinking or not.

Those of you who have bought Titans in the past, specifically on Launch Day, what do you expect this will be like based on past history?
 
Never bought a titan, but I'll be that guy:

The Nvidia product page for the 3090 even states that it's not a titan, just titan-like performance (except where they don't include the professional tools that the titan cards had access to). Take that any way that you want - but I see it as a cost mark up of the Ti class card hidden behind marketing spin.
 
I hope I'm just being overly pessimistic but I believe the 3090 will be much harder to get than the 3080. Like near impossible. I'm only basing this off pessimism. Someone please set me straight with facts.
 
Last edited:
VanGoghComplex said:
I'm gunning for the BFGPU straight out of the gate this round. As a guy who's never bought at this tier before, I'm not sure what to expect. The 3080 launch was pretty disappointing. I'm hoping there are a few factors that will soften demand for the 3090 FE card, like the 12-pin, non-available waterblocks, hugeness and other factors, but I don't know if this is wishful thinking or not.

Those of you who have bought Titans in the past, specifically on Launch Day, what do you expect this will be like based on past history?
It is going to be worse. Yields are worse then the 3080 is rumored. Scalpers are still going to him for them no doubt. Best bet is to amp out a local Microcenter of there is one near you.
 
GreenGoose said:
I hope I'm just being overly pessimistic but I believe the 3090 will much harder to get than the 3080. Like near impossible. I'm only basing this off pessimism. Someone please set me straight with facts.
Yes, there will be less people trying to buy these cards than the 3080, but there will also be a lot less supply. Sounds like a recipe for another debacle.
 
arestavo said:
Never bought a titan, but I'll be that guy:

The Nvidia product page for the 3090 even states that it's not a titan, just titan-like performance (except where they don't include the professional tools that the titan cards had access to). Take that any way that you want - but I see it as a cost mark up of the Ti class card hidden behind marketing spin.
This is essentially my take on it as well. It's a gaming version of what the Titan cards used to be. Effectively, it's our 3080 Ti, but NVIDIA's marketing department has decided to change up the naming scheme. Honestly, I think it makes sense as the "Ti" moniker has worked against NVIDIA in the past. Essentially, many people wait for the "Ti" versions of cards to come out rather than jumping on the first iteration.
 
Dan_D said:
This is essentially my take on it as well. It's a gaming version of what the Titan cards used to be. Effectively, it's our 3080 Ti, but NVIDIA's marketing department has decided to change up the naming scheme. Honestly, I think it makes sense as the "Ti" moniker was confusing for some people.
I've heard rumors of a 48GB Titan card in the works based on the Quadro card. Might just be a rumor though.

Also, there's enough of a gap in performance between the 3090 and the 3080 that I could see a "Ti" fitting in there or a "3080 Super" as their new fad is.
 
kirbyrj said:
I've heard rumors of a 48GB Titan card in the works based on the Quadro card. Might just be a rumor though.

Also, there's enough of a gap in performance between the 3090 and the 3080 that I could see a "Ti" fitting in there or a "3080 Super" as their new fad is.
I saw a screen cap that someone shared (in one of these threads somewhere) that listed some Gigabyte cards - some of which had an S on them after the 3080, others were just 3080 20 GB cards. Could be something, could be nothing.
 
arestavo said:
I saw a screen cap that someone shared (in one of these threads somewhere) that listed some Gigabyte cards - some of which had an S on them after the 3080, others were just 3080 20 GB cards. Could be something, could be nothing.
I don't think it will be soon. Maybe a mid cycle refresh.
 
