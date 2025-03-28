barely used drive failing right after formatting to new file system

tl;dr almost new drive exhibiting weird behavior after formatting to a new file system. Way to just "nuke" the drive, maybe using Badblocks?



Edit: maybe the first computer that the drive was installed in damaged the drive?



Here is a Linux example:

I have a Sata SSD that was used on a Mac as the boot drive. It was used for about 2 hours of total run time. I used an external 'sata to USB' adapter to connect the drive to my Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon, 64 bit via USB. Next,



1) I used Discs or Gparted (can't remember which one) to delete the partitions and replace with one ext4 partition. The program deleted and created that all in one step.



2) I changed the permissions on the folder that showed in ../media/pips/ to read/write for my user account, and for the group, pips, and read-only for "everyone."



3) I wrote some data to the drive using Back In Time. Since it was several gigabytes of data, I could see the progress at the bottom of the "Back In Time gui" moving slowly, and it took more than 5 minutes (I did look at the progress at least a few times). Just now, I went into Back In Time and verified that the "destination" is ../media/pips/...



4) I used rync and the command line to write some data to the drive and output the results of the command to a text file in ../media/pips/... When that was finished and I open the text file with xed, I got an error message that some of the characters were unreadable. So, I ran the command again but with the results to a text file on my OS installed internal drive (not the drive in question) and that completed without incident, and readable results in the text file. I right clicked on the source and the destination and verified that they were the same size and same total number of files.



5) I did all of the above steps yesterday. Today, in Nemo the mounted drive shows full available space. I do see that Back In Time created a folder where it would put all of the backed up files (.../backintime/coolcomputer/pips/1/). But, there is nothing there. Also, the files that I copied using rsync are not there either. This was all looking at the folder via Nemo (the file manager for Linux Mint Cinnamon).



The only thing that was a little unusual is that the drive was powered on all night (it was plugged in).