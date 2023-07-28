Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 $7

R

RecentlyAdded

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 30, 2022
Messages
120
Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.
No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Supports 8th gen i3,i5, and i7.


$7 local pickup in souther Cal only. I have 6 of these for sale.

Think that's everything needed. First FS post so lmk if I missed any vital info.
 

Attachments

  • 20230727_173340.jpg
    20230727_173340.jpg
    547.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top