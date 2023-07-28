Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 $7, Bunch of power supplies 380W to 800W

Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.

No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Supports 8th gen i3,i5, and i7.





$7 local pickup in souther Cal only. I have 6 of these for sale.



Think that's everything needed. First FS post so lmk if I missed any vital info.



Added a bunch of Power Supply. Bought a bunch for $100 when a Computer shop closed down.

once again local pickup too heavy to ship. All voltages were verified with a power supply tester. If you're interested, I can take a picture of the voltages.





Semi Modular.

Corsair CX750M. From the picture below you can see it has one SATA and one PCI cable. Rest are missing. $35

Corsair HX750. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $35

Cooler Master 800W Silent Pro Gold. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $35



Non Modular

Antec 380W "EarthWATTS" 80 Plus Bronze. $5. This one I salvaged off CL from an old AMD FX 4100 computer.

Termaltak Smart Series 430W. $10



Or take all 5 power supplies for $90. Please let me know if the prices are reasonable or too high. Thanks for looking!