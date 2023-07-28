Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 $5!! for gen 8, Power supplies, Ryzen 3200G

R

RecentlyAdded

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2022
Messages
131
Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.
No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Should supports 8th gen coffee lake i3,i5-8500, and i7-8700.
I think this is the right model.
https://dl.dell.com/topicspdf/optiplex-7060-desktop_specifications_en-us.pdf

$5 local pickup in southern Cal only. Near Ventura in a little city call Camarillo. I have 6 of these for sale. $25 takes them all! I think the MB alone and windows license makes them worth alot more but I need to get rid of them!
These were all working system pulls. I no longer have a CPU to verify them on, but if you want to show up with an i3, i5, or i7 to test them, have at it.
I'm also willing to trade all 6 barebones for a AM4 mb that supports the 3200G and has pcie gen 3 or newer.


Or I'll sale my ryzen 3200g for $30. had this for awhile, finally plugged it in today to confirm its still working.
Willing to trade the 3200g for i3-8300

Think that's everything needed. First FS post so lmk if I missed any vital info.


Added a bunch of Power Supply. Bought a bunch for $100 when a Computer shop closed down.
once again local pickup too heavy to ship. All voltages were verified with a power supply tester. If you're interested, I can take a picture of the voltages.


Semi Modular.
Corsair CX750M. From the picture below you can see it has one SATA and one PCI cable. Rest are missing. $25
Corsair HX750. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $25
Cooler Master 800W Silent Pro Gold. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $30 (Pending.)

Non Modular
Antec 380W "EarthWATTS" 80 Plus Bronze.free if you buy anything. This one I salvaged off CL from an old AMD FX 4100 computer.
Termaltak Smart Series 430W. $5

Or take all 4 power supplies for $50. Please let me know if the prices are reasonable or too high. Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  • 20230727_173340.jpg
    20230727_173340.jpg
    547.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122445.jpg
    20230730_122445.jpg
    440.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122422.jpg
    20230730_122422.jpg
    412.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122404.jpg
    20230730_122404.jpg
    416.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122338.jpg
    20230730_122338.jpg
    466.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122338.jpg
    20230730_122338.jpg
    466.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122328.jpg
    20230730_122328.jpg
    472.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122255.jpg
    20230730_122255.jpg
    366.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122232.jpg
    20230730_122232.jpg
    422.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122148.jpg
    20230730_122148.jpg
    411.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122122.jpg
    20230730_122122.jpg
    412.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122028.jpg
    20230730_122028.jpg
    380.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122011.jpg
    20230730_122011.jpg
    563.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122001.jpg
    20230730_122001.jpg
    356.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_121738.jpg
    20230730_121738.jpg
    362.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122445.jpg
    20230730_122445.jpg
    440.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122422.jpg
    20230730_122422.jpg
    412.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230730_122404.jpg
    20230730_122404.jpg
    416.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Let me know if you decide to ship...I have CPU that would work in these.
 
Wish I can ship, but at $7/each it's probably not worth the money to ship them.

They do need cpu/ram/hdd to get them working. I figure windows is baked into all Dell computers now. I would keep one myself but I don't have a single gen 8 intel.
 
RecentlyAdded said:
Wish I can ship, but at $7/each it's probably not worth the money to ship them.

They do need cpu/ram/hdd to get them working. I figure windows is baked into all Dell computers now. I would keep one myself but I don't have a single gen 8 intel.
Click to expand...
With gas prices, shipping might be cheaper than meeting someone. just a thought
 
buschman31 said:
i would be all over that CM 800 since i have an 1200w with all the cables. Was thinking of selling it but. hmmmm????
Click to expand...
I have and am using the same 1200W CM Silent Gold Power Supply! Been using it on my 5900X with RX 6600, carried over from my FX 6100 system. I don't need the higher wattage but the upper tier ones tend to be higher quality, last longer, and are far more reliable.

I live in Ventura, CA btw.
 
Hmm, low demand for coffee lake HP mini towers? Toss in a cpu, ssd, and some memory and instant computer! Toss in a i3-8300 for $60 off ebay, a $20 500GB SSD, ddr4 16GB ddr4 2666 for $30 and for $115 total instant computer with windows 10
 
RecentlyAdded said:
Hmm, low demand for coffee lake HP mini towers? Toss in a cpu, ssd, and some memory and instant computer! Toss in a i3-8300 for $60 off ebay, a $20 500GB SSD, ddr4 16GB ddr4 2666 for $30 and for $115 total instant computer with windows 10
Click to expand...

That’s basically what I’m in the process of doing with one of these same systems.

I7 8700, 64GB of RAM, 5600XT, and a 2TB NVMe drive.
 
I had an idea this morning not sure why I didn't come up with it earlier. I was shopping for a motherboard test bench on amazon (usually around $25+) and I thought why not just gut the entire Dell Minitower so only the motherboard mounting base is left, salvage the "On/Off" button and I got my self a nice MB test bench. So I only have 5 of these left, in process of dismantling one of the case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top