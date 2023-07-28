Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 $5!! for gen 8, Power supplies, Ryzen 3200G, Corsair 4000D Airflow, Fractal Design Pop XL Air

Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060

CPU

Ryzen 3200g for $30

i3 3240

-

Computer Cases

pick up only, both are sealed in box. I think they're new at least that is what the person told me. If you are serious about purchasing you may open it locally and inspect if first.

Corsair 4000D Airflow Black

Fractal Design Pop XL Air ($60)

color unknown cause i haven't open it yet.

Semi Modular.

Corsair

CX750M

Corsair HX750.

Antec 380W "EarthWATTS

Termaltak Smart Series 430W

Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Should supports 8th gen coffee lake i3,i5-8500, and i7-8700.I think this is the right model.$5 local pickup in southern Cal only. Near Ventura in a little city call Camarillo. I have 6 of these for sale. $25 takes them all! I think the MB alone and windows license makes them worth alot more but I need to get rid of them!These were all working system pulls. I no longer have a CPU to verify them on, but if you want to show up with an i3, i5, or i7 to test them, have at it.I'm also willing to trade all 6 barebones for a AM4 mb that supports the 3200G and has pcie gen 3 or newer.. had this for awhile, finally plugged it in today to confirm its still working.Willing to trade the 3200g for i3-8300Free if you buy anything($60)Think that's everything needed. First FS post so lmk if I missed any vital info.Added a bunch of Power Supply. Bought a bunch for $100 when a Computer shop closed down.once again local pickup too heavy to ship. All voltages were verified with a power supply tester. If you're interested, I can take a picture of the voltages.. From the picture below you can see it has one SATA and one PCI cable. Rest are missing. $25Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $25Cooler Master 800W Silent Pro Gold. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $30 (Pending.)Non Modular" 80 Plus Bronze.free if you buy anything. This one I salvaged off CL from an old AMD FX 4100 computer.. $5Or take all 4 power supplies for $50. Please let me know if the prices are reasonable or too high. Thanks for looking!