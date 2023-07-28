Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 $5!! for gen 8, Bunch of power supplies 380W to 800W Cheap!

Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.
No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Should supports 8th gen coffee lake i3,i5-8500, and i7-8700.
I think this is the right model.
https://dl.dell.com/topicspdf/optiplex-7060-desktop_specifications_en-us.pdf

$5 local pickup in southern Cal only. Near Ventura in a little city call Camarillo. I have 6 of these for sale. $25 takes them all! I think the MB alone and windows license makes them worth alot more but I need to get rid of them!
These were all working system pulls. I no longer have a CPU to verify them on, but if you want to show up with an i3, i5, or i7 to test them, have at it.
I'm also willing to trade all 6 barebones for a AM4 mb that supports the 3200G and has pcie gen 3 or newer.



Think that's everything needed. First FS post so lmk if I missed any vital info.


Added a bunch of Power Supply. Bought a bunch for $100 when a Computer shop closed down.
once again local pickup too heavy to ship. All voltages were verified with a power supply tester. If you're interested, I can take a picture of the voltages.


Semi Modular.
Corsair CX750M. From the picture below you can see it has one SATA and one PCI cable. Rest are missing. $30
Corsair HX750. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $30
Cooler Master 800W Silent Pro Gold. Besides the main power supply cable which I think comes with a few 4,6, and 8 pin PCI connection, rest are missing. . $30

Non Modular
Antec 380W "EarthWATTS" 80 Plus Bronze.free if you buy anything. This one I salvaged off CL from an old AMD FX 4100 computer.
Termaltak Smart Series 430W. $5

Or take all 5 power supplies for $70. Please let me know if the prices are reasonable or too high. Thanks for looking!
 

Wish I can ship, but at $7/each it's probably not worth the money to ship them.

They do need cpu/ram/hdd to get them working. I figure windows is baked into all Dell computers now. I would keep one myself but I don't have a single gen 8 intel.
 
With gas prices, shipping might be cheaper than meeting someone. just a thought
 
I have and am using the same 1200W CM Silent Gold Power Supply! Been using it on my 5900X with RX 6600, carried over from my FX 6100 system. I don't need the higher wattage but the upper tier ones tend to be higher quality, last longer, and are far more reliable.

I live in Ventura, CA btw.
 
