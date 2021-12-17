Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance after 20 years Finally makes its way to PC

Krenum
Here ya go guys, its finally here!
GOG
https://www.gog.com/game/baldurs_gate_dark_alliance
Epic Games Store
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/p/baldurs_gate_dark_alliance-8a2e77
I've played all three versions, PS2, Gamecube & Nintendo Switch, I have say the Switch version is excellent also.
