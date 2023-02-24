Baldur's Gate 3 Confirmed for PS5, Release Date Revealed

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,553
Baldur's Gate 3, Hmm 🤔 , Wow

"In addition to revealing its new protagonist, Larian Studios also confirmed split-screen co-op and controller support while showing off the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.

First announced back in 2019, Baldur's Gate 3 is the follow-up to BioWare's classic RPGs from the 90s. It is being developed by Larian Studios, which previously worked on the acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series.

Baldur's Gate 3 is slated for release on PC and PlayStation 5. Go here for everything revealed during today's stream."

1677204116034.png


Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/baldurs-gate-3-confirmed-for-ps5-release-date-revealed
 
1

1_rick

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
3,507
erek said:
Baldur's Gate 3, Hmm 🤔 , Wow

"In addition to revealing its new protagonist, Larian Studios also confirmed split-screen co-op and controller support while showing off the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.

First announced back in 2019, Baldur's Gate 3 is the follow-up to BioWare's classic RPGs from the 90s. It is being developed by Larian Studios, which previously worked on the acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series.

Baldur's Gate 3 is slated for release on PC and PlayStation 5. Go here for everything revealed during today's stream."

View attachment 551458

Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/baldurs-gate-3-confirmed-for-ps5-release-date-revealed
Click to expand...
Are we sure this pic isn't from a Harry Potter game?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top