Baldur's Gate 3 Confirmed for PS5, Release Date Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3, Hmm 🤔 , Wow
"In addition to revealing its new protagonist, Larian Studios also confirmed split-screen co-op and controller support while showing off the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.
First announced back in 2019, Baldur's Gate 3 is the follow-up to BioWare's classic RPGs from the 90s. It is being developed by Larian Studios, which previously worked on the acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series.
Baldur's Gate 3 is slated for release on PC and PlayStation 5. Go here for everything revealed during today's stream."
Source: https://www.ign.com/articles/baldurs-gate-3-confirmed-for-ps5-release-date-revealed
