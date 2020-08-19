Baldur's Gate 3 Available in Steam Early Access from September 30th; System Requirements Outed

erek
"The relative length of the available content remains about the same (Larian estimates 20-30 hours of playtime in Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access content, the same as in D:OSII), but Larian says that Baldurs' Gate 3 is infinitely more replayable, with unprecedented player agency. System requirements aren't too high either, at least for an Early Access version of the game; however, Larian is quick to point out that these requirements will only go down - not up - as optimizations are achieved within the games' development. It seems that the engine feature set is already fixed, and that the studio isn't looking to upgrade it until the games' release. Look after the break for the Minimum and Recommended hardware configurations for this latest romp through the world of Dungeons & Dragons."
