Baffling Windows 11 TPM Bug Is Wreaking Havoc On Some AMD Ryzen Systems

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,904
Hmm

"This issue is highly reminiscent of the AMD fTPM bug that was plaguing Ryzen systems a year ago, causing system stuttering to occur. But this new bug is substantially worse since the issue can prevent the TPM module from functioning at all. Again, Microsoft has not announced an update, so we don’t know when this will be fixed. If you’re affected by this bug, the best thing you can do is buy a dedicated TPM module for your system. These external TPM modules usually cost less than $40, and are installed into an internal slot on a motherboard. Given AMD’s track record with poor fTPM stability, it could be wise to switch to a dedicated TPM anyways so mishaps like this don’t happen again."

small_green-check-mark.jpg


Source: https://hothardware.com/news/windows-11-tpm-bug-wreaking-havoc-on-amd-ryzen-systems
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top