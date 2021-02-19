Badass rebuilds unreleased Voodoo 5 6000 card.

https://www.modlabs.net/forum/topic/60674/
TLDR;
Badass rebuilds an unreleased 3Dfx Voodoo 5 6000, complete with custom PCB and “authentic” power delivery to beat mimic the advertised specs at the time. They even went so far as simulating the known bugs that caused it to go unreleased in its day.
TLDR;
Badass rebuilds an unreleased 3Dfx Voodoo 5 6000, complete with custom PCB and “authentic” power delivery to beat mimic the advertised specs at the time. They even went so far as simulating the known bugs that caused it to go unreleased in its day.