Bad Trader sean53154

I left a bad Heatware for this trade - https://www.heatware.com/u/2198/to
sean53154 posted in the FS on June 21, 2020 asking for a trade -
Subject: Have 4 x 16GB (64G) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4, need 2x16 or 2x32 LPX or other low profile ram.
Content: Pretty much as the title says. Going itx and the Corsair RGB Ram is too tall. I have a pair of 3000mhz and a pair of 3200mhz 16GB DIMMS. Still have receipts. Let me know what you have in either Corsair LPX or similarly low profile. I’d even settle for green PCB (no spreaders).
Link to thread: https://hardforum.com/threads/have-...or-2x32-lpx-or-other-low-profile-ram.1998102/
Events in chronological order:
1. June 21, I responded asking for Heatware, and the model of his Corsair memory. We finalized the trade in the next few exchanges and I agreed to trade my memory (2x16GB Corsair, https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236040 ) for his 2x16GB Corsair (or supposedly, read on, https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236452 ) He commented that the trade is lopsided but he needs and could overclock my memory so he went ahead.
2. June 22, I dropped off my memory and he dropped off his on June 23. He received my package and I received his package on June 25. There was no receipt inside the package that was agreed upon. I contacted him on June 27 for the receipt.
3. June 30, sent message again. Finally got a reply on July 6, and receieved the pdf of the BestBuy receipt.
4. July 8 I tested the memory and noticed the motherboard showed the memory as 2x8GB. I looked closer and would you believe it, the memory is indeed 2x8GB ( https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236419 ), not the 2x16GB that we agreed upon. Even the receipt showed the memory is indeed the 2x8GB kit. I contacted him again and he admitted to the "mistake" - he only has the 2x8GB, but he said he has another kit that he can send me. So I agreed.
5. July 10, no package or tracking. I contacted him again, and he asked me if I want to add signature to shipping. I said no, but at this time I had a family emergency. I asked him to hold off shipping for a few days until I get things sorted out.
6. July 11, I asked him to ship to my other address where I will be staying with my family.
7. July 19, tried again.
8. July 22, I am home so I asked him to ship it out to my home.
9. July 23, he responded and said the mail notifications from Hard Forums are going to his spam. He asked me if I want insurance. I responded No insurance, just ship them.
10. July 24, I asked when he will ship them, as I need to head out to my family again. I need to stay there for a few days so he can ship to my alternate address.
11. July 26, I gave up.
I can't quite understand what happened. I think he has 2 kits of 2x8GB memory, but wants to go ITX but people may not want to trade 2x16GB for 4x8GB. He may intend to ship the other 2x8GB, but then reneged to do so. He has very good Heatware, so I don't know how to categorize this.
It is a $60 loss for me plus a lot of time and energy to keep tracking. Live and learned. Probably the last time I do any kind of trade though. Was going to help him with his build, but now can't even trust established trader anymore.
