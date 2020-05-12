Bad Trade: viivo

Seller viivo:Buyer: meI been buying and selling here since I started. never had a problem till now.viivo responded very fast to get my money, then after that disappeared and ignored all my messages.Sent him money, he asked for google pay.Item that he listed for sell:LG 34UC80 34" 3440x1440 Ultrawide monitorHere is the convo, after Saturday 5/08/2020 he no longer was talking to me, but I can see him log in.I have asked him to text me, I gave him my phone number.Still getting no followups.Should I file a dispute?I mean if he really is tight on money at least ask, he doesn't have to scheme me to get money.Any comments or suggestions or help is greatly appreciated.