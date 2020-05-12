Bad Trade: viivo

Gawd
Seller viivo:
Buyer: me
https://hardforum.com/members/richneerd.210794/

I been buying and selling here since I started. never had a problem till now.

viivo responded very fast to get my money, then after that disappeared and ignored all my messages.

Sent him money, he asked for google pay.

Item that he listed for sell:
LG 34UC80 34" 3440x1440 Ultrawide monitor

Here is the convo, after Saturday 5/08/2020 he no longer was talking to me, but I can see him log in.

I have asked him to text me, I gave him my phone number.

Still getting no followups.
Should I file a dispute?
I mean if he really is tight on money at least ask, he doesn't have to scheme me to get money.

Any comments or suggestions or help is greatly appreciated.

1589304894649.png

1589304953170.png

1589304998568.png

1589305042579.png

1589305271718.png
 
Supreme [H]ardness
There have been a higher number of these lately. At least I seem to see more of these posts popping up vs before.

Good luck.
 
Gawd
auntjemima said:
There have been a higher number of these lately. At least I seem to see more of these posts popping up vs before.

Good luck.
Thanks for the comments, should I keep waiting? I checked google pay. Since I have substantial evidence, I can dispute.

Thanks!
 
elite.mafia

Broke Back [H]
viivo

Last seen Today at 12:12 PM · Viewing forum list

what gives?

not sure where you live but even in my state (MA) all places like UPS fedex and post office are open with reduced hours. only one location i tried was closed but that was for some renovations I think
 
Gawd
elite.mafia said:
viivo

Last seen Today at 12:12 PM · Viewing forum list

what gives?

not sure where you live but even in my state (MA) all places like UPS fedex and post office are open with reduced hours. only one location i tried was closed but that was for some renovations I think
I know right? if he did a request to pickup, he will be provided with a tracking number.

At least give me that to show his actions.
 
mothman

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
I've personally dropped off several items sold here at the USPS and UPS Store with no problem whatsoever including a deal we made. Sorry for your problems with this guy and hope it gets straightened out for you.

Thanks Again !
 
Gawd
I'm in the Bay,

And all these FedEx Places are open till 6 P.M.

1589307089028.png


Here are the UPS hours

1589307133645.png


I'm sure viivo can do the same search and just pick/call.

I'll give him till tomorrow I guess then I'll start the dispute process with google.
 
Gawd
mothman said:
I've personally dropped off several items sold here at the USPS and UPS Store with no problem whatsoever including a deal we made. Sorry for your problems with this guy and hope it gets straightened out for you.

Thanks Again !
I love you! it was quick and easy.

You sir are the reason why I still come back here and do deals.
This community is great, better than other hardware swap places.

Thanks for the comments!
 
Gawd
Furious_Styles said:
I would give more time. I've waited an entire week+ on ebay before. Just know when your dispute time frame is.
I don't know man, if he needed more time at least let me know. We are in a pandemic, he shouldn't be that busy. Unless he is a nurse then shit, let me know.
 
Puterguru

2[H]4U
When I have someones hard earned money I feel EXTREMELY obligated. Like a crap feeling in my stomach if I don't get that thing out the very next day, and at the very least I would communicate such.
 
kju1

2[H]4U
USPS/UPS/FEdex etc are open during this crap. I would call him out on that personally...
 
