Bad Trade: beheo2019 with RTX 2080TI

tnt3k

tnt3k

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2006
Messages
2,014
Recently selling a bunch of graphics card for me and my roomate. Last item on my list was a new, sealed replacement RTX 2080TI i received from NVIDIA since the old board burned out.

11 trades and no problem from this thread. Sold a desktop and a macbook air with many other graphics cards. Received heatware back for most and all are positive:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-nest-mini.1993665/

Turn of events:

Sold the RTX 2080ti to beheo2019 for a reduced price of $825 shipped.
He asked for product images and here is what I sent over:
http://imgur.com/a/764ZdRp
He paid via paypal gift and i shipped next day via USPS w/ insurance and siganture: 9406103699300014971211
Messaged him on the day he said he would receive it and he said it was coming late.
Did not get any word from him until today. and he wrote:
Did you send me empty box with 2 hard drives inside the 2080ti box? I received the package but did not open it and sent it straight to my brother. He recorded it and he saw only 2 hard drives inside the box.
https://www.hippovideo.io/video/pla...hv-campaigns&hreferer=private&_=1586832827517
unboxing video. Something is wrong here man.

My response:
A couple of issues i see there.
1. The product box tape is cut open and taped over again. This is not the way it was shipped.
2. Why would you receive it for your brother and ship it back to California? Not to question your brotherhood but your payment last name was Nguyen and the person unboxing is Steven Steinbeck?
3. Not many people do unboxing videos from the mailing package unless you obviously knew something was up or are trying to stage something. Person on video obviously had 0 reaction to the unboxing too.
4. If you did not open it and shipped it to someone else, that secondary transaction is no longer in my control and I am no longer liable.
5. I will dispute with Paypal.

Multiple positive Heatware reviews, shipped two 1080TI's, a whole desktop, a macbook except this last one: https://www.heatware.com/u/66526/to
Buyer's heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/79243/to

Suggestions on how to resolve?
 
Last edited:
E

elite.mafia

Broke Back [H]
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
12,370
beheo2019 Do you have anything to say about this? This looks pretty bad on your part.

Also OP, do you have the package weight? That may help with some things. a 2080ti surely weighs more than 2 hard drives.
 
5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
3,730
tnt3k said:
3. Not many people do unboxing videos from the mailing package unless you obviously knew something was up or are trying to stage something. Person on video obviously had 0 reaction to the unboxing too.
Click to expand...
My thoughts exactly when watching this video. Even if it's a big purchase, you already know you're covered by PayPal (even with Paypal Gift) and his lack of reaction seemed super suspicious. Comparing what he got to the pictures you posted, I think a few things could have happened:

1. The Nguyen guy received the RTX card, took it out and replaced it w/the 2 hard drives and repackaged it and subsequently "sold" it to his "brother".
2. Both are in on the scam and setup this charade to file a dispute and get a free card.
3. The pictures you posted vs the box he received clearly shows it's been tampered with.

What I suggest: Pull the money from PP if you haven't already and remove all your bank accounts/cc from the account since PP will pull from your bank if you go negative. If they don't rule in your favor, fuck them and close the account and make another. Anyway, it seems to me the buyer is pulling a scam, it's clear as day.

P.S. NEVER trade with new [H] members.
 
tnt3k

tnt3k

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2006
Messages
2,014
elite.mafia - Yes i checked paypal and it already has a -800 statement balance. I will call paypal tmr to see options there are. Package was shipped USPS flat rate so no package weight but it was signed for.
5150Joker - thanks for the advice. Will chat with paypal tmr. I've had this paypal account for a long time and hundreds of good transactions. There's only been two exceptions and one was an ebay scam and now this. Already pulled money from PP but i dont think I can close the account that like.
 
E

elite.mafia

Broke Back [H]
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
12,370
5150Joker said:
What I suggest: Pull the money from PP if you haven't already and remove all your bank accounts/cc from the account since PP will pull from your bank if you go negative. If they don't rule in your favor, fuck them and close the account and make another. Anyway, it seems to me the buyer is pulling a scam, it's clear as day.
Click to expand...
They'll just ding your credit or mail you a bill. Don't see how that would just make the dispute no longer OP's problem if the guy won.
 
5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
3,730
elite.mafia said:
They'll just ding your credit or mail you a bill. Don't see how that would just make the dispute no longer OP's problem if the guy won.
Click to expand...
They can try to send you a bill but you can dispute it and take them to small claims. Has PP ever used a disputed transaction as a way to ding someone's credit though? I hear all they do is just shut your account down and keep asking for payment.
 
E

elite.mafia

Broke Back [H]
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
12,370
5150Joker said:
They can try to send you a bill but you can dispute it and take them to small claims.
Click to expand...
Well I also don't think they can just withdraw from your bank account if your paypal goes into the negative... I'm pretty sure it will just stay negative. They can't just withdraw money without authorization.

edit: from paypal themselves:
https://www.paypal.com/hk/smarthelp...negative-balance-in-my-paypal-account-faq1905
How do I resolve a negative balance in my PayPal account?



Your PayPal account balance could become negative if your transaction is reversed for any reason, such as a chargeback or a lost claim, and there aren’t enough funds in your account to cover for the amount.

In such cases, you must reimburse PayPal for the amount of the reversed transaction, plus any associated fees incurred by PayPal. Please resolve your negative account balance as soon as possible. If the negative balance isn’t resolved within 120 days, your account may be locked and you won’t be able to log in to your PayPal account.

To resolve a negative balance, you can add funds to your account following the steps below:
  1. Go to your Wallet.
  2. Click Transfer funds.
  3. Click Add funds to your balance.
  4. Follow the instructions on page.
If your account has a negative balance, we may set-off the negative balance with any funds you receive into your account or with the funds you have in a different currency balance. Pending withdrawals may also be cancelled on the account.
Click to expand...
 
5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
3,730
elite.mafia said:
Well I also don't think they can just withdraw from your bank account if your paypal goes into the negative... I'm pretty sure it will just stay negative. They can't just withdraw money without authorization.
Click to expand...
Could be, from what I understood they had pre-authorization to pull if it's negative when you link the account but it's been a while since I checked. Still better safe than sorry IMO.

Seems you may be right: EDIT: removed my link since you linked directly from PP.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top