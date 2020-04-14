Bad Trade: beheo2019 with RTX 2080TI

tnt3k said: 3. Not many people do unboxing videos from the mailing package unless you obviously knew something was up or are trying to stage something. Person on video obviously had 0 reaction to the unboxing too. Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly when watching this video. Even if it's a big purchase, you already know you're covered by PayPal (even with Paypal Gift) and his lack of reaction seemed super suspicious. Comparing what he got to the pictures you posted, I think a few things could have happened:1. The Nguyen guy received the RTX card, took it out and replaced it w/the 2 hard drives and repackaged it and subsequently "sold" it to his "brother".2. Both are in on the scam and setup this charade to file a dispute and get a free card.3. The pictures you posted vs the box he received clearly shows it's been tampered with.What I suggest: Pull the money from PP if you haven't already and remove all your bank accounts/cc from the account since PP will pull from your bank if you go negative. If they don't rule in your favor, fuck them and close the account and make another. Anyway, it seems to me the buyer is pulling a scam, it's clear as day.P.S. NEVER trade with new [H] members.