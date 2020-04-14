Bad Trade: beheo2019 with RTX 2080TI

tnt3k
Recently selling a bunch of graphics card for me and my roomate. Last item on my list was a new, sealed replacement RTX 2080TI i received from NVIDIA since the old board burned out.
11 trades and no problem from this thread. Sold a desktop and a macbook air with many other graphics cards. Received heatware back for most and all are positive:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-nest-mini.1993665/
Turn of events:
Sold the RTX 2080ti to beheo2019 for a reduced price of $825 shipped.
He asked for product images and here is what I sent over:
Messaged him on the day he said he would receive it and he said it was coming late.
Did not get any word from him until today. and he wrote:
Did you send me empty box with 2 hard drives inside the 2080ti box? I received the package but did not open it and sent it straight to my brother. He recorded it and he saw only 2 hard drives inside the box.
https://www.hippovideo.io/video/pla...hv-campaigns&hreferer=private&_=1586832827517
unboxing video. Something is wrong here man.
My response:
A couple of issues i see there.
1. The product box tape is cut open and taped over again. This is not the way it was shipped.
2. Why would you receive it for your brother and ship it back to California? Not to question your brotherhood but your payment last name was Nguyen and the person unboxing is Steven Steinbeck?
3. Not many people do unboxing videos from the mailing package unless you obviously knew something was up or are trying to stage something. Person on video obviously had 0 reaction to the unboxing too.
4. If you did not open it and shipped it to someone else, that secondary transaction is no longer in my control and I am no longer liable.
5. I will dispute with Paypal.
Multiple positive Heatware reviews, shipped two 1080TI's, a whole desktop, a macbook except this last one: https://www.heatware.com/u/66526/to
Buyer's heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/79243/to
Suggestions on how to resolve?
