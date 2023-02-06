bad RAM slot - should RMA this board or OK to use?

I just upgraded my system with an ASUS ROG X670 Strix-EA, 7900x and 2 32 GB of Crucial 5200 speed RAM. For only 2 sticks of RAM ASUS recommends using slots A2 and B2. System barfs and the beeper goes long-short-short for bad RAM if either stick is in slot A2. Put either stick in any other slot and all works fine. The motherboard Q-LEDs eventually turn white, so the RAM is good.So is it OK for me to run with the RAM in slots A1 and B1?EDIT: One RAM stick is definitely BAD. So it's RMA time with Crucial