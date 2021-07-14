Bad parts in great games.

Spoiler that f**king bear

I get annoyed easily at boss fights in general, but the final battle within the Taiga level in Metro Exodus really takes the cake for me. The end sequence is difficult to initiate, sometimes bugs out and won't happen, looks just like dying at first so it's easy to miss by reloading a save thinking Artyom got unalived, and is complex enough behind the scenes with the game scripts that it's difficult to metagame through once I finally get tired of pretending to fight and just want to move on. It's too bad because I mostly love the boss fights in that level but that last one just feels broken to me. Like when it works it really works and feels cinematic but the triggers are so specific that once you know that it's all smoke and mirrors, the seemingly-intended effect ("run around shooting, die, run around shooting, die, repeat 10x, accidentally get the cutscene, go "WHOA! Cool") turns into an annoying game of "ok I've been letting Artyom get chased around for awhile, maybe if I kite over that way now the script will finally..."Not that I've actually gotten fully progression locked there but the past couple playthrus I have gotten unreasonably annoyed at the mechanics.honorable mentions to the laser tripwires in Oni, the lack of save points in certain sections of Metro 2033, and especially to thein Control that as designed was actually about the right difficulty IMO but in practice can be ridiculously difficult for some people because it spawns so manythat it crashes otherwise-stable computers- especially fun when that happens towards the end of the battle!