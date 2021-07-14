Bad parts in great games.

CastletonSnob

Even the best games ever made have THAT part, whether it's a level, a boss, puzzle, whatever, that are so annoying and frustrating that it brings the rest of the game down.

For me, it's the Anor Londo Silver Knights in Dark Souls 1. If you try to block the arrows, you'll get knocked back, usually falling off the ledge and to your death. You just have to get lucky and make the Knight on the right fall off the ledge.
 
motqalden

Batman arkham city had this section where you have to fly a really long way and the mechanic was challenging. Finally after watching playthoughs and trying a lot i got past it but it goes straight from there into a boss fight and i died. After that you have to start from the flying part again and i stopped playing the game in frusteration.

Edit this was the "Ra's Al Ghul" section that I am talking about.
 
NattyKathy

I get annoyed easily at boss fights in general, but the final battle with
that f**king bear
in the Taiga level in Metro Exodus really takes the cake for me. The end sequence is difficult to initiate, sometimes bugs out and won't happen, looks just like dying at first so it's easy to miss by reloading a save thinking Artyom got unalived, and is complex enough behind the scenes with the game scripts that it's difficult to metagame through once I finally get tired of pretending to fight and just want to move on. It's too bad because I mostly love the boss fights in that level but that last one just feels broken to me. Like when it works it really works and feels cinematic but the triggers are so specific that once you know that it's all smoke and mirrors, the seemingly-intended effect ("run around shooting, die, run around shooting, die, repeat 10x, accidentally get the cutscene, go "WHOA! Cool") turns into an annoying game of "ok I've been letting Artyom get chased around for awhile, maybe if I kite over that way now the script will finally..."
Not that I've actually gotten fully progression locked there but the past couple playthrus I have gotten unreasonably annoyed at the mechanics.

honorable mentions to the laser tripwires in Oni, the lack of save points in certain sections of Metro 2033, and especially to the
goddamn clock demon
in Control that as designed was actually about the right difficulty IMO but in practice can be ridiculously difficult for some people because it spawns so many
goddamn clocks
that it crashes otherwise-stable computers- especially fun when that happens towards the end of the battle!
 
In the original Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox when you use a higher sensitivity and turn too fast your body doesn't keep up with your actual aimed position, so for example you do a quick 180 and shoot a rocket, it doesn't go where you're aiming it shoots the wall to the side of you and kills you.
 
The sniping section of Modern Warfare.

The game never gave you any way to practice, the shooting was basically random anyway, and that long-ass speech you had to sit through eight times before finally clicking on the magical invisible spot to get to the next part of the game.

It could easily take an hour to get done and it was totally pointless. Worst combination of cutscene and quick-time event ever conceived.
 
Axman said:
The sniping section of Modern Warfare.

The game never gave you any way to practice, the shooting was basically random anyway, and that long-ass speech you had to sit through eight times before finally clicking on the magical invisible spot to get to the next part of the game.

It could easily take an hour to get done and it was totally pointless. Worst combination of cutscene and quick-time event ever conceived.
I found that part to be rather easy. Now, holding out at the amusement park for extraction on the harder difficulty settings could get a bit rough at times.
 
