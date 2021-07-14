Bad parts in great games.

CastletonSnob
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2021
- Messages
- 27
Even the best games ever made have THAT part, whether it's a level, a boss, puzzle, whatever, that are so annoying and frustrating that it brings the rest of the game down.
For me, it's the Anor Londo Silver Knights in Dark Souls 1. If you try to block the arrows, you'll get knocked back, usually falling off the ledge and to your death. You just have to get lucky and make the Knight on the right fall off the ledge.
