Bad display on Vive Pro 2 - buy parts, or another Steam VR headset?

I picked up my Vive Pro 2 after a couple weeks of neglect and the left eye display is messed up. Difficult to describe - kind of a pixel rainbow grid over the whole image. It's like I can see the electronic layout behind the pixels. Did multiple system restarts, replugged all cables, etc. I broke the whole thing down short of removing the PCBs on the off chance an internal cable came loose. Got it successfully reassembled, but no improvement.



iFixit has Vive Pro parts listed (mostly out of stock), but nothing specific to the Pro 2. Is there anywhere I can buy a left display panel or display/lens assembly?



Failing that, I'm looking for a "reasonably" priced replacement.



Despite the high resolution, I still can notice pixels on light screen areas with the Pro 2 but don't find it too distracting. The only other PC VR set I had was an Oculus DK2, and the screen door effect was a big drawback. My 2 other (pretty minor) gripes with the Pro 2 are halos from the fresnel lenses and lack of contrast in dark scenes (spoiled by OLED TVs).



If Valve had the Index headset ($500) in stock I'd get one, but they're only selling the whole kit for $1000. I can get a refurb Index kit for $750 and have spare base stations and controllers.



I can't find a decently priced Vive Pro (1) - only the kit with base stations and HTC controllers for over $1200.



There are used Pimax headsets, but I haven't found great feedback on their quality control.



I could cave to the zuckerborg and get a Quest 2. My wifi 6 router is in the same room so I could try Air Link or get a PC Link cable. I don't know about using the Quest 2 with Index controllers.



The boring, fairly expensive option would be to get another Pro 2.