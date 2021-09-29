Backward compatibility for x8 cards in x4 PCIE slot? W480/Z490/Z590

I have to upgrade my motherboard to use an additional Dell H310 card which is PCIE x8. I've been looking for a motherboard that could do 8/8/8 or something but that's above the lane requirements of the 400 series I think.



Not sure on 500 series but the point is if I get the Dell H310 and throw it in a Asus Pro W480-Ace would it work in the PCIE_5 slot at the bottom?



Possible build:

10900

Asus Pro W480-ACE

1650 Super

2x Dell H310



Should work right?