Backspace to delete a typo---also deletes the preceding line gap

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 5,671
Sometime in the past few days, I've started experiencing a quirk with backspace.
When I go to delete something (I.E. a couple of letters from a typo), if there is a blank space above that line, pressing backspace will delete a character AND the previous, blank line.
I'm experiencing it on 3 different computers. I don't run any add-ons or mods to my Edge browser. Any ideas?
