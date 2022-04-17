Backspace to delete a typo---also deletes the preceding line gap

C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
5,671
Sometime in the past few days, I've started experiencing a quirk with backspace.

When I go to delete something (I.E. a couple of letters from a typo), if there is a blank space above that line, pressing backspace will delete a character AND the previous, blank line.

I'm experiencing it on 3 different computers. I don't run any add-ons or mods to my Edge browser. Any ideas?
 
